Tasker

Former MIAMI HERALD reporter and wine columnist and longtime "Wine Guy" on MIAMI-DADE PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI's weekly "FOOD NEWS AND VIEWS" show FRED TASKER died MONDAY (5/3) in MICHIGAN of complications from Parkinson's disease at 79, the HERALD is reporting.

TASKER was a weekly wine critic on WLRN's "FOOD NEWS AND VIEWS" with host LINDA GASSENHEIMER from 1999 through 2016, when his disease affected his ability to speak on the air. He wrote for the HERALD from 1969 until retiring in 2012; his wine column was syndicated nationwide by the MCCLATCHY NEWS SERVICE.

« see more Net News