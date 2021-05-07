Sean Maxson

BETTER NOISE MUSIC names SEAN MAXSON as VP/Marketing for the company, as well as several key hires and promotions across all departments. He will oversee all marketing strategy and execution for the company’s music releases and film/TV productions. MAXSON has held key marketing and promotions executive positions over his 20 year career at RED DISTRIBUTION, MAMMOTH RECORDS, PIAS, and most recently served as GM at IDOL.

MAXSON said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the BETTER NOISE team, whose independent spirit, passion and energy are unmatched. I want to thank Founder ALLEN KOVAC, Pres. DAN WAITE, COO STEVE KLINE & GM ROSE SLANIC for welcoming me into the company, where I look forward to finding new ways to connect artists and fans through new strategic, creative, and data-driven activations. And it’s an exciting time to be at this label as we approach our 15-year anniversary.”

In addition to the hiring of MAXSON, BNM has also hired SALEEM KHAN as Accounts Payable Coordinator; ANNE WALL as Director, Business Affairs, Licensing, and Royalties; JIMMY HARNEY, as Head/PR; JONATHAN JANIS as Dir./Marketing; MICHAEL FILIPPONE as Income Tracking Manager.

Several promotions were also announced within the company: HARRIS MASOOD promoted to SVP, Finance; CHEKESHA MCCALLA promoted to Dir./Financial Operations; ALEX HOCK promoted to SVP/Business & Legal Affairs; MELANIE RODRIGUEZ promoted to Sr. Director, Marketing; AMY O’CONNOR promoted to Sr. Director, Global Streaming; CLAUDIA MANCINO promoted to UK & Europe Promotions Manager; AUTUMN MYERS promoted to Label Key Partners Manager; TIM MCLEAN SMITH promoted to Director, Catalog Marketing & Label Director For Australia and New Zealand; HENRY TONGUE promoted to Director, International Streaming Strategy; VICTOR LANG promoted to Dir./Marketing GSA; DANIEL SEARS promoted to Production Manager.

BETTER NOISE Pres. DAN WAITE said, “We are a strategic, forward-thinking company, and I am pleased to have a team with a wealth of knowledge and diverse set of skills to help drive that. This new and existing group of top-notch professionals are building on top of successful engagement via our international offices, data science department, social media, and STEVE KLINE’s streaming and radio teams, so we are building the infrastructure across all our teams. These new additions bring another level of creativity and experience to move us through our exciting projects ahead while still keeping us focused on BETTER NOISE MUSIC’s Founder ALLEN KOVAC's primary mission: artist development via data driven engagement."

