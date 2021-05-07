Inaugural Rita Houston Spirit Award Presented

The late Non-Comm WFUV (90.7-FM)/NEW YORK PD RITA HOUSTON is being honored with a new award and a special honorarium in her name. The inaugural RITA HOUSTON SPIRIT OF NON-COMM AWARD was presented to JENNIFER DAUNT of DAUNTLESS PROMOTIONS during the annual NON-COMMVENTION public music radio conference on THURSDAY (5/6).

Non-Comm WXPN (88.5-FM)/PHILADELPHIA MD and organizer of the annual NON-COMMVENTION, DAN REED said, “RITA HOUSTON was an exemplary and influential member of this public music radio community. She was a vital leader and annual NON-COMM participant as well as a compassionate soul whose presence is deeply missed by the radio community and all NON-COMM attendees.”

Produced and presented by WXPN, the 3-day NON-COMMVENTION features live performances of new music from emerging and established artists in addition to conference sessions that explore the best practices, opportunities, and challenges for radio stations that focus on artist and community impact and sustainability. The 2021 NON-COMMVENTION is taking place virtually this year from MAY 5th - 7th.

The RITA HOUSTON SPIRIT OF NON-COMM AWARD was created to salute a member of the non-commercial AAA radio or music industry communities who demonstrates the spirit and enthusiasm for the AAA radio format, as exemplified by RITA HOUSTON. In addition, an honorarium will be added to next year’s RITA HOUSTON SPIRIT OF NON-COMM AWARD. The honorarium will cover conference expenses for one outstanding woman working in AAA radio, with special consideration given to one working in a smaller market with a limited budget.

REED said of DAUNT, “She is a strong supporter of the AAA format, for which she has been a tireless champion, and of the NON-COMMVENTION. She promotes cool records, and has great relationships across the board.”

GM of WFUV, CHUCK SINGLETON said, “For all of us at WFUV, it’s comforting to know that RITA’s enormous spirit will live on in this annual award. It would give RITA a big smile to know that she’s still a presence at the NON-COMMVENTION. Thanks to our friends at WXPN for making this possible.”

