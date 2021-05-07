Dave Rossi

CUMULUS MEDIA has announced that veteran Rock Radio programmer DAVE ROSSI is the new PD for Rock WKSM (99 ROCK)/FT. WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL. He joins WKSM from programming iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WNRQ & Alternative WNRQ-HD2/NASHVILLE.

CUMULUS FT. WALTON BEACH-DESTIN VP/Market Manager ASHLEY ALLEGRETTO said, “We are elated to have DAVE join the FORT WALTON BEACH team! DAVE’s wealth of knowledge, years of experience, and creativity in the Rock format make him a natural fit to lead our heritage Rock station.”

ROSSI said, “There’s spectacular growth in this market and I’m thrilled to work at this incredible radio station. After great conversations with CHRIS KELLOGG, ASHLEY ALLEGRETTO, TROY HANSON and DOUG HAMAND it became clear that CUMULUS was where I needed to be and the opportunity in FT. WALTON BEACH is a perfect fit. I’m looking forward to leading the team of proven winners at 99 ROCK and building on the winning tradition they’ve created!”

Previous radio stops for ROSSI include PD for TUNED-IN BROADCASTING's WRLT/NASHVILLE, AAA WWMM/BIRMINGHAM, AL, Alternative WAVF/CHARLESTON, SC, and WIOT/TOLEDO.

« see more Net News