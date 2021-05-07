Kathy Willard

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Chief Financial Officer KATHY WILLARD will retire after nearly 25 years at the company, on JUNE 30th, with JOE BERCHTOLD adds the role of CFO to President. WILLARD will consult on the transition and remain with the company as an advisor to the management team.



LIVE NATION CEO MICHAEL RAPINO commented, “KATHY has been here since day one of LIVE NATION, and on behalf of the entire team, I want to thank her for her remarkable dedication and enormous contributions to our company. Her leadership, vision and financial expertise have driven more than two decades of growth and will forever be part of LIVE NATION’s journey.”

Added WILLARD, “It has been an honor to have worked for this innovative and exciting company for so many years. I am truly grateful to my colleagues for their partnership, knowledge and friendship. I am proud of the work we have done to position the company for future financial success, and as we return to live shows, I know JOE will do an excellent job leading the company’s finances during one of the most important times in the company’s history.”

BERCHTOLD will transition to the role of both President and CFO effective JULY 1st.



Commented RAPINO, “JOE has always been intricately involved in our financial planning process and we’re happy to have someone who already knows our business so well stepping into this role. Over the past year we’ve been obsessed with improving our business however we can and we’re heading into the return of shows as we have deepened our executive team to provide more leadership on strategy, operations, and innovation than ever before. This will allow JOE to take on our CFO role and together, we will continue to focus on maintaining a strong financial position while ensuring that LIVE NATION is ready to resume live shows as soon as possible.”



Said BERCHTOLD, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked so closely with KATHY for over a decade, particularly over the past year as we prepared for this transition. I look forward to taking a deeper focus on our financial operations and continuing to lead Live Nation alongside Michael and our incredible global executive team.”



As LIVE NATION's CFO/EVP, WILLARD has spent the past 14 years managing the finances, overseeing ten consecutive record years of growth from 2010 to 2019. WILLARD started her career with ARTHUR ANDERSEN in 1988, where she worked in audit for five years before beginning her accounting and finance career.



BERCHTOLD has served as President of LIVE NATION since 2017 after joining the company in 2011, overseeing a number of corporate functions and leading many of the company’s performance improvement and strategic initiatives.

