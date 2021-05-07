DeDe's Do-Over Scholarship

DEDE In the Morning star DEDE McGUIRE and her DEDE McGUIRE FOUNDATION will celebrate women across the nation with the fourth annual DEDE’s DO-OVER SCHOLARSHIP.

Five lucky women will be awarded up to $10,000 in scholarship money to pay for their second chance educational goals. The FOUNDATION will be accepting submissions from women whose early college or vocational studies were interrupted due to unforeseen circumstances. The contest will run MAY 9tH through 30th. Winners will be announced on the nationally syndicated “DEDE in the Morning” show JUNE 1st. This is a national contest open to all mothers and women. Go to www.dedemcguirefoundation.org for more information.



The FOUNDATION’s mission is to educate minds, increase economic power and build stronger families within our communities.

Commented McGUIRE, “Mom’s are so very special to us and I am so fortunate to be able to help women across the country achieve their educational dreams.”

