Skateboard Marketing Is 30 Years Old

NEW YORK-based radio promotion company SKATEBOARD MARKETING LTD, headed by music industry veteran MUNSEY RICCI, Is celebrating its 30th anniversary.



Commented RICCI, “Time seems to fly when you’re having fun. I've been blessed and graced to have the opportunity to work with the artist roster we have. Every morning I get up and still live to walk into the office and do this gig. I just don't get tired of it and need more!”



Founded in 1991 by the former POLYGRAM RECORDS executive, SKATEBOARD MARKETING LTD. established itself as A leader in radio and artist development with a focus on all formats of aggressive music.



Syndicated radio host and author FULL METAL JACKIE said, “MUNSEY is integral to the heavy music scene. He carries the torch proudly and at this point he is basically a de facto member of most of your favorite metal bands. Cheers MUNSEY and SKATEBOARD.”

Clients including MEGADETH's DAVE ELLEFSON and OVERKILL's BOBBY BLITZ offered their congrats.



While Director Of National Metal Radio Promotion at POLYGRAM RECORDS, RICCI created the first metal radio department for the label and all of its affiliates, where the artist roster included bands like MORTAL SIN, ONSLAUGHT, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KISS, DORO PESCH, THE SCORPIONS, RUSH, TONY MacALPINE and VINNY MOORE.



RICCI also previously worked for CMJ MEDIA and COMBAT/IN-EFFECT RECORDS, and programmed radio for five years prior to his label stint, learning and working next to some of the most influential people in the radio promotion world.



CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK)/LONG ISLAND PD/PM Drive on-air personality ROB RUSH said, “I've had the pleasure of knowing MUNSEY for close to 25 years. He is a consummate professional and has always gone above and beyond for the bands that he promotes, and the radio stations that play his bands. He is a true class act and I'm proud to call him one of my best friends!"

SIRIUS/XM VOLUME’s “TRUNKNATION” host EDDIE TRUNK weighed in, “I’ve known and worked with MUNSEY for all 30 years of SKATEBOARD MARKETING and beyond. He’s always had a great passion for rock and metal music and all the projects he works. All the best for the next 30 to all at SKATEBOARD!”



Added former RIP editor and author LONN M FRIEND, “RIP Magazine and SKATEBOARD MARKETING rolled loud and proud together back in the day. Congrats to MUNSEY on three decades of prosperous decadence.”



Stay tuned for announcements on celebration events.

