New Jack Radio

HUTTON BROADCASTING Rhythmic Hot AC KLBU (JAM’N 94.7 FM)/SANTA FW has resigned with NEW JACK RADIO WEEKLY with DJ KAZ for another year. PD KIDD CORONA said, "NEW JACK RADIO has been such a big success on KLBU, we are excited to continue this awesome throwback vibe for another year!"

The program is a throwback show that incorporates music from the mid '80s to mid-'9’s from the “NEW JACK SWING” era sprinkled in with R&B and hip-hop from those years. The library consists of artists such as, GUY, KEITH SWEAT, NEW EDITION, JANET JACKSON and HEAVY D, among others. ,

WXYY/G100)/SAVANNAH, GA, PD MIA MANCE said “NEW JACK RADIO is the show for the best sounds of the '80s and '90s, DJ KAZ's passion for throwbacks, social media that is relevant to the format and his overall entertaining show is great!.”

Stations interested in bringing the program to their station go to contact@newjackradiolive.com or call (206) 653 6561

