New Podcast Venture

As previously reported on ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS, 11/9/2020), DOUBLE ELVIS PRODUCTIONS, iHEARTMEDIA, and DEF JAM RECORDINGS have collaborated to launch a new serialized fictional hip-hop music podcast called "HERE COMES THE BREAK." It will be distributed through the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

The audio drama podcast series will feature emerging artists on Def Jam Recordings' roster. The podcast will explore themes of mental health, adolescence, creator culture, and self-identity. EMMY-nominated actor ASANTE BLACKK and up-and-coming star DANIELLA PERKINS are the lead voices. Featured artists will include BINO RIDEAUX, SAINT BODHI, NEVAEH JOLIE NASTY C, and more to come.

Ten episodes will be heard every THURSDAY beginning with the premiere on MAY 13th. Each episode will feature an interview with one emerging DEF JAM artist and premiere one of their songs. A full soundtrack on DEF JAM will follow featuring music from all artists in the series.

Artists featured in the first season include; NEVAEH JOLIE, MASIO GUNZ, OHNO, STEPHEN MOSES, LA THE GOAT, SAINT BODHI, BINO RIDEAUX, NASTY C, BOBBY SESSIONS, and OOMPA.

BLACKK said, "My whole life I've had a passion for acting, music, and helping people be their best selves. My new podcast, HERE COMES THE BREAK, was the perfect opportunity to blend all three, and I can't wait to share it with everybody.

"The show brings together music and media in a way that's new and exciting, while also sparking positive conversations around mental health and self-expression through art. HERE COMES THE BREAK tackles those crazy, sad, stagnant, and beautiful moments we all have growing up as teens and young adults. I hope you'll tune in and hop on for a wild ride."

DOUBLE ELVIS Co-founder BRADY SADLER added, “The convergence of podcasting and the music business is opening up new avenues of exposure for artists, and innovations for creators. Music is at the core of all our content and partnering with iHEARTRADIO and DEF JAM on this series allows us to introduce our audience of music fans to an emerging generation of new talent and explore opportunities for music discovery and promotion, all while chronicling important topics like mental health and self-expression through storytelling.”

DEF JAM GM/EVP RICH ISAACSON said, “We are always seeking to find innovative ways to connect our artists with fans. This groundbreaking partnership offers a unique approach to music discovery, through not only scripted narratives but exclusive music premieres and artist interviews in an emerging and exciting new medium.

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON added, “iHEARTRADIO is built on the foundation of music discovery and connecting fans to new artists they will love. It’s energizing to be able to fuse this core into a podcast by teaming up with DEF JAM and DOUBLE ELVIS PRODUCTIONS to launch "HERE COMES THE BREAK."

"I’ve loved watching our teams develop a concept that bridges podcasting and music for a unique storytelling experience. This podcast is a relatable coming-of-age tale that brilliantly combines real artists, their personal stories, new and emerging music, and a sense of vulnerability in each episode. I think our audiences will embrace it.”

Here's a trailer for "HERE COMES THE BREAK."

