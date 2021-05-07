10th Anniversary

FOUNDERS ENTERTAINMENT has released the lineup for the 10th Anniversary of THE GOVERNORS BALL MUSIC FESTIVAL, set to take place FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th at the CITI FIELD complex in QUEENS.

The festival, dubbed “with a NEW YORK heart” by THE NEW YORK TIMES, will feature a lineup of 60+ performing artists including BILLIE EILISH, POST MALONE, A$AP ROCKY, J BALVIN, DABABY, MEGAN THEE STALLION, RÜFÜS DU SOL, ELLIE GOULDING, LEON BRIDGES, 21 SAVAGE, YOUNG THUG, PORTUGAL. THE MAN., BURNA BOY, FUTURE ISLANDS, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, JAMIE XX, CARLY RAE JEPSEN, CHARLI XCX, BIG THIEF, BLEACHERS and more.

