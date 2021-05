Sold

MBM TEXAS VALLEY LLC is selling Classic Hits KESO (CLASSIC 92.7)/SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX to RIO GRANDE BIBLE INSTITUTE, INC. for $550,000 plus an LMA before closing.

In another filing with the FCC, COMMUNITY MEDIA ASSISTANCE PROJECT is selling K244ES/CARSON, WA to THE NEXT DOOR, INC. for $1. The primary station is RADIO TIERRA low power Spanish Variety KZAS-LP (RADIO TIERRA)/HOOD RIVER, OR.

