Ray (Photo: Dot Video Design)

BBR MUSIC GROUP has signed FRANK RAY to a recording deal. RAY will release his first song as a signed artist, "Streetlights," on FRIDAY, JUNE 11th. A former police officer, RAY decided to leave his old life behind and pursue music as a bilingual artist nearly three years ago. He has since landed two #1 singles and three top 10 singles on the TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO REPORT chart.

"FRANK wasn’t an artist pitched through the NASHVILLE machine," said BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/A&R SARA KNABE. "I came across him, like many fans, through a new artist playlist. When I heard his vocal and unique musical direction, I immediately needed to know more. What was clear from the jump is that FRANK has a defined artistry, a winning work ethic and a fresh perspective, missing from our genre. I am proud to welcome him to our roster of artists.”

“I’m incredibly excited and humbled to join the BBR MUSIC GROUP family," said RAY. "I’ve dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have it manifest with a team who’s as diverse and forward thinking as any label I’ve ever seen. Their collaborative efforts inspire the vision I’ve had for myself in Country music! I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

RAY is managed by OSCAR CHAVIRA, booked by WME, and is a staff songwriter at SPIRIT MUISC NASHVILLE/FLUID MUSIC REVOLUTION.

« see more Net News