Motti Shulman - Michelle Burden

ATLANTIC RECORDS VP/Rhythm Promotion MOTTI SHULMAN has been upped to SVP/Rhythm Promotion and MICHELLE BURDEN adds VP/Rhythm Promotion stripes. The pair have been working together at ATLANTIC's Rhythm Promotion team since 2019.

SHULMAN has been with ATLANTIC for 16 years after a considerable run at DEF JAM. BURDEN previously worked at WARNER, SONY MUSIC and at DEF JAM.

The duo reports to ATLANTIC EVP/Promotion JULIETTE JONES.

« see more Net News