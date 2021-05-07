-
Promotions For Motti Shulman And Michelle Burden At Atlantic Records' Rhythm Promotion
May 7, 2021 at 9:02 AM (PT)
ATLANTIC RECORDS VP/Rhythm Promotion MOTTI SHULMAN has been upped to SVP/Rhythm Promotion and MICHELLE BURDEN adds VP/Rhythm Promotion stripes. The pair have been working together at ATLANTIC's Rhythm Promotion team since 2019.
SHULMAN has been with ATLANTIC for 16 years after a considerable run at DEF JAM. BURDEN previously worked at WARNER, SONY MUSIC and at DEF JAM.
The duo reports to ATLANTIC EVP/Promotion JULIETTE JONES.