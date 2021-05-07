Grand Ole Opry Stage (Photo: Chris Hollo)

THE GRAND OLE OPRY in NASHVILLE will open up performances to full capacity for the first time in over a year beginning on FRIDAY, MAY 14th, with performances by OPRY members LORRIE MORGAN, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS and more. The OPRY will continue to follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols throughout the spring, including mandatory face masks for all guests and staff, and enhanced cleaning practices.

As capacity restrictions lift, the OPRY has a full lineup of spring and summer performances. LADY A will mark their first OPRY show as members with an appearance on SATURDAY, MAY 15th. They'll be joined by MORGAN and RYAN HURD, who is making his OPRY debut. The OPRY’s annual “Salute The Troops” show honoring members of the U.S. military is scheduled for SATURDAY, MAY 29th featuring LAUREN ALAINA plus OPRY members LUKE COMBS and CHRIS YOUNG, among others. TRACE ADKINS, BILL ANDERSON, AARON LEWIS, MERCYME, KEB' MO', OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, CARLY PEARCE, RHONDA VINCENT, MARK WILLS and more are also scheduled for upcoming shows.

Additionally, on OCTOBER 30th, the OPRY will celebrate another milestone when it hosts its 5,000th SATURDAY night OPRY.

