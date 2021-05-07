New EP

iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE national Country personality BOBBY BONES will release a new EP with his comedy duo, BOBBY BONES & THE RAGING IDIOTS, on FRIDAY, MAY 14th. Following in the tradition of giving their music projects names with built-in hype in the titles (see 2016 album “The Critics Give it 5 Stars”), this project will be called “Award Winning EP.”

The three-song set includes a duet with CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI on the song “Can’t Say That (In A Country Song).” Listen here.

