-
Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots To Drop New EP On May 14th
May 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE national Country personality BOBBY BONES will release a new EP with his comedy duo, BOBBY BONES & THE RAGING IDIOTS, on FRIDAY, MAY 14th. Following in the tradition of giving their music projects names with built-in hype in the titles (see 2016 album “The Critics Give it 5 Stars”), this project will be called “Award Winning EP.”
The three-song set includes a duet with CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI on the song “Can’t Say That (In A Country Song).” Listen here.