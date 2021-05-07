Consent Decrees

Three more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

ANDERSON RADIO BROADCASTING, INC. (KERR-A/POLSON, MT; KIBG/BIGFORK, MT; KKMT/RONAN, MT; KQDE-A/EVERGREEN, MT; KQRK/PABLO, MT; KZXT/EUREKA, MT), CLOESSNER NEWS & BROADCASTING LLC (KJNA/JENA, LA), and LINCOLN COUNTY BROADCASTERS, INC. (KLCB-A and KTNY/LIBBY, MT) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; The agreements, as with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.

