New Album "Rise Up" Released

CAIN released their first full-length album today (5/7) called Rise Up on PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP/SONY MUSIC. The band's current single, "Yes He Can," is already No. 15 on BILLBOARD Audience Chart after radio adds date just two weeks ago. The ten-song project is the follow-up to their 2020 self-titled EP which included the No. 1 single "Rise Up (Lazarus)."

« see more Net News