Bringing 'Em Back

SEVEN BRIDGES RADIO Sports WJXL-A-F (1010 XL 92.5 FM)/JACKSONVILLE is bringing several of its former hosts back for an "alumni week" starting MONDAY (5/10), celebrating the stations' 15 years in the format.

Afternoon host FRANK FRANGIE will be joined for the week by his former co-host ROCK BALLOU, reviving the afternoon show that aired in 2009-16; JESSICA BLAYLOCK, who appeared on the show during that time, will also make periodic appearances during the week. Guests will include JOE BLOCK, PAT DOOLEY, AMANDA BORGES, and former PD JASON DIXON.

"JAGUARS TODAY" host MIKE DEMPSEY will be reunited with former co-host TOM MCMANUS, with guests including JEFF LAGEMAN, DAVID GARRARD, JASON GODBEE, and RYAN O'HALLORAN. And the evening "HELMETS AND HEELS," which features all female hosts, will have former cast members JESSICA BLAYLOCK, BLYTHE BRUMLEVE, and AMANDA BORGES back to join current hosts LAUREN BROOKS and DONNA MURPHY and show regular TAYLOR DOLL..

Morning show "THE DRILL" will air interview segments with former co-hosts JORDAN DEARMON, MACKENZIE THIRKILL, TONY BOSELLI, and "some surprise guests." FRANGIE's current afternoon co-host HAYS CARLYON will join the noon-3p "XL PRIME TIME" with current hosts JOE COWART, MATT HAYES, and LEON SEARCY. Guests on PRIME TIME will include CHADD SCOTT, TERRY NORVELLE, and SCOTT MANZIE.

