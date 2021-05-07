Esposito (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

The PODCAST ACADEMY has announced that its first AMBIE AWARDS (AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO) presentation will be hosted by comic and EARWOLF "QUEERY" podcast host CAMERON ESPOSITO, and "TEENAGER THERAPY" will be presented with the Audio Impact Award.

The MAY 16th ceremony will be streamed live at 8p (ET) on YOUTUBE and TWITCH, with presenters including HANK AZARIA, ASANTE BLACKK, DARREN CRISS, CHRIS COLBERT, WHITNEY CUMMINGS, ASHLEY FLOWERS, ESTE HAIM, DERAY MCKESSON, JACQUIS NEAL, MERK NGUYEN, MATT SCHRADER, NEIL STRAUSS, KENAN THOMPSON, and RAINN WILSON. CHRIS COLBERT and MERK NGUYEN will serve as voices of the event, and MILES GRAY and JACK O'BRIEN will host a pre-show streaming at 7:30p (ET). As previously announced, "WTF WITH MARC MARON" will receive the Governors Award.



“We are excited to have CAMERON host our first-ever AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO ceremony. Her energy, stage presence, and wit will surely make for a memorable evening,” said TENDERFOOT TV's DONALD ALBRIGHT, Chairman of the PODCAST ACADEMY. “To add, the Governors are pleased to honor ‘TEENAGER THERAPY’ with the Audio Impact Award for their work in the medium. We are thoroughly impressed by this group of independent young podcasters that have taken to the airwaves to share their personal stories and create an inclusive environment for their listeners.”

« see more Net News