Lindsey Bauer Joining 'Big Mad Morning Show'

iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KMOD/TULSA has hired LINDSEY BAUER as co-host for the BIG MAD MORNING SHOW featuring CORBIN PIERCE and sidekick "GIMPY." She replaces SEAMAN SAM who left the station in MARCH to focus on opportunities outside of radio (NET NEWS 3/31/21).

BAUER, who starts on MONDAY, MAY 10th posted comments on her FACEBOOK page, saying "Beginning MONDAY morning, whether you're near or far, you can start your day with me back in your ear! I loved working in rock and I'm so glad to be part of it once again! This time at the station that is celebrating its 50th anniversary! I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be back serving the TULSA community! I'm really looking forward to working with amazing talent and just downright good people! This is gonna be one hell of a ride! Rock On!!!! KMOD- here I come!"

