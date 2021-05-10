Over $84k To Benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital

AUDACY's Top 40 WKSE (KISS 98.5)/BUFFALO, NY, has raised over $84K for OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL with the 20th annual “KISS 98.5 Cares for Kids Radiothon.” The amount raised brings the total funds raised to $3,563,345 since the radiothon’s inception.

As part of the 12-hour live broadcast on MAY 6th, KISS 98.5 morning show “JANET & NICK in the Morning” showcased stories of love, hope and compassion featuring the hospital’s young patients and the dedicated physicians and staff who care for them. This year’s event also featured a special guest appearance by BUFFALO BILLS quarterback JOSH ALLEN.

SVP/Market Manager, AUDACY BUFFALO, TIM HOLLY said, “The impact of the COVID pandemic continues to be wide reaching and prevented us from fulfilling our effort in 2020. The need is even greater this year and we’re proud to step-in to raise awareness and necessary funds for the lifesaving work carried out every day by the medical heroes at OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL.”

