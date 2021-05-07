Nominations Are Out

MTV has announced it's nominations for the 2021 MTV MOVIE & TV NAWARDS and Music docs spotlighting BILLIE EILISH, TAYLOR SWIFT, BTS, BRITNEY SPEARS and DEMI LOVATO are among those competing for best music documentary, one of several socially voted categories.

According to BILLBOARD, THE MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS are being split in two this year. The first show, airing live from the PALLADIUM in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, MAY 16th, at 9p (ET/PT), focuses on scripted programming; the second, which will air the following night at the same time, focuses on unscripted programming. That second show, dubbed MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS: UNSCRIPTED, is described as “a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television.”

DJ SNOOPADELIC (aka SNOOP DOGG) will serve as DJ for SUNDAY's show. KIM LEE of the NETFLIX reality series BLING EMPIRE will DJ the MONDAY show.

As previously announced (NET NEWS 4/30), comedian LESLIE JONES will host the first show; comedian NIKKI GLASER will host the second.

Get the full list of nominations HERE.

