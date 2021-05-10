Closer To The Sun Returns

SLIGHTLY STOOPID and CLOUD 9 ADVENTURES are presenting the return of "Closer To The Sun," their annual concert vacation, to be held DECEMBER 8th-12th at HARD ROCK HOTEL RIVERA MAYA, a resort on the coast of MEXICO.

The event features three shows by the band with additional performances from REBELUTION, STEPHEN MARLEY, iRATION, CYPRESS HILL, PEPPER, COMMON KINGS, HIRIE, THE MOVEMENT and DENM over the course of four nights. "Closer To The Sun" utilizes multiple venue spaces at the resort so guests can watch their favorite artists in unique, tropical settings and all stages are equipped with multiple bars and lounge areas to kick back and relax or dance the night away.

Now on its seventh edition, the historically sold-out event continues to deliver experiences through the addition of artist interactions from morning yoga to music workshops, creative theme nights, and more surprises that create the ultimate concert vacation.

Fans looking to give back can link up with POSITIVE LEGACY on humanitarian and environmental efforts by providing emergency hunger relief, medical and school supplies, building playgrounds and community gardens, extensive beach cleanups, and improving the infrastructure of the largest turtle sanctuary in the YUCATAN.

