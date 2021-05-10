Bookspan

MARTIN BOOKSPAN, the longtime radio voice of the NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC and announcer for PBS's "LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER", died APRIL 29th at his home in FLORIDA at 94.

BOOKSPAN was best known for his thirty years as the announcer of "LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER" from 1976 through his 2006 retirement and his hosting of NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC radio broadcasts; he also served as PD/MD at THE NEW YORK TIMES Classical WQXR/NEW YORK in 1956-67 and hosted BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA broadcasts as Coordinator of Radio, Television, and Recording in the 1950s.

Among many other positions in his career, he hosted NPR's "COMPOSERS FORUM," was the announcer for CBS soap opera "THE GUIDING LIGHT" for five years, worked as arts critic for WABC-TV and WPIX-TV/NEW YORK and WNAC-TV/BOSTON, held positions at ASCAP and MOSS MUSIC GROUP, wrote for THE NEW YORK TIMES, STEREO REVIEW, and CONSUMER REPORTS, and served as an adjunct professor at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

