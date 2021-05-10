Moxley

ALL ACCESS is pleased to welcome LAURA MOXLEY to its NASHVILLE team as Editorial Assistant, effective TODAY (5/10). She succeeds KAYLAN MOODY, who was promoted to Associate Editor in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/26).

A NASHVILLE native, MOXLEY is a recent graduate of the UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE KNOXVILLE with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication and Information, and a concentration in Journalism and Electronic Media. She gained experience in radio working first as a student host and producer at UT radio station WUTK, followed by stints at Cumulus Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE and then a production and social media content position at CUMULUS News-Talk KMJ/FRESNO, CA.

She also grew up in the music business as the daughter of SHOW DOG NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion RICK MOXLEY, and has been attending concerts for as long as she can remember. She developed a love for music at a young age, and took lessons in guitar, piano and voice.

“LAURA’s experience, energy, and enthusiasm for radio, music and writing made her an obvious pick for this job,” commented ALL ACCESS Pres. and Publisher JOEL DENVER. “Her background in production and social media will also be a valuable asset for the next generation of products coming from ALL ACCESS.”

“LAURA has that ‘unicorn’ combination of radio and journalism experience,” added ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE Senior Editor PHYLLIS STARK. “Plus, this business is in her DNA, so we know she will be a fantastic addition to our team.”

"Accepting this position and getting to be a part of the ALL ACCESS family is an absolute dream,” said MOXLEY. “Getting to work in an industry that I've wanted to be a part of since I was a kid, with great mentors, is such an awesome feeling and I can't wait to see what we accomplish."

MOXLEY can be reached at lmoxley@allccess.com or 615-252-6400.

