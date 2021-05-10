Back On In Charlotte At K 104.7

It was a shocker when BOB & SHERI announced that they were leaving longtime home WLNK/CHARLOTTE after 29 years following an ownership change to RADIO ONE (NET NEWS 4/12) and their final day was APRIL 30th ... but they are back and have been picked up by crosstown BEASLEY AC WKQC (K 104.7) to do wakeups according to THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER.

LACEY, who is 71, had been connected with that cluster for better than 50 years having worked at then-sister WBT-A/CHARLOTTE, before joining up with SHERI LYNCH, age 55, over 29 years back. They formed NOW! MEDIA three years back with partner TONY GARCIA who handles affiliations and are heard on 70 stations, including K 104.7.

BOB & SHERI inked a multiyear deal with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP this past FRIDAY (5/7) and telling THE OBSERVER, that they will make a guest appearance on K 104.7’s current morning show, “PHIL & MEL IN THE MORNING,” at 8:25a TODAY (5/10) to formally announce the happy news, with a tentative start date for “BOB & SHERI’s” debut on K 104.7 is set fir MONDAY, MAY 17.

LYNCH added, "They were really motivated, wanted to move fast and we had no reason to slow it down. We came to a deal that we all loved really quickly, and the best part of it was ... BEASLEY is not cutting (anyone). There’s no head-count change. They’re keeping all of their employees, which we love.”

K 104.7 Lineup Changes

Current K 104.7 morning show “PHIL & MEL” move to afternoons, as current afternooner JACK DANIEL moves to middays and MELANY MYERS, who did middays following her morning show, will just focus on her afternoon duties with PHIL.

BEASLEY/CHARLOTTE VP/Market Manager BILL SCHOENING commented to THE OBSERVER, “When we heard that (‘BOB & SHERI’ and WLNK) were separating, we were on it right away. It’s a privilege to have such an iconic talent join our station, and the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP.”

