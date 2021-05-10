Limbaugh

The MISSOURI House's decision to declare JANUARY 12th "RUSH LIMBAUGH DAY" in the state has drawn harsh reaction from critics who pointed to LIMBAUGH's controversial comments over the years and the failure of the same legislature to pass a Democratic resolution declaring JANUARY 13th as "WALTER CRONKITE DAY" in the state.

The ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH, in an editorial, contrasted CRONKITE ("the epitome of sober, unbiased news coverage and one of the greatest television journalists of all time") with LIMBAUGH ("radio hatemonger.... known for calling a college activist a 'slut,' calling then-13-year-old first daughter CHELSEA CLINTON 'the WHITE HOUSE dog'... comparing NFL games to a fight 'between the Bloods and the Crips'... and dismissing the coronavirus as 'the common cold'"), calling the House vote "a perfect encapsulation of the toxic right-wing radicalism that now reigns in JEFFERSON CITY."

State Rep. HARDY BILLINGTON (R-POPLAR BLUFF) tacked the declaration onto another bill that also honored prominent Black Missourians including NEGRO LEAGUES legend BUCK O'NEIL and GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER; the bill passed the House on THURSDAY and awaits a vote in the State Senate. LIMBAUGH hailed from CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, although he spent most of his career outside MISSOURI.

« see more Net News