Featuring Lee Abrams

BENZTOWN teams with P1 MEDIA GROUP to host a free webinar for radio pros around the globe, entitled “Next: Creating Amazing Radio.” It's the twelfth in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series from top radio experts from around the world, set for THURSDAY, MAY at 10a (PDT)/1p (EDT)/7p (CET).

The 30-minute webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, and will feature one of the radio industry’s true visionaries, LEE ABRAMS, a programmer and innovator who has made an indelible mark on entertainment, music and popular culture through radio, satellite radio, and MTV. ABRAMS is a GRAMMY-winning producer and consultant to over 1,000 radio stations, 12 major print publications, television stations, cable networks, and several consumer products.

The webinar will cover topics including:

ABRAMS’ decades in the trenches reinventing radio, television news and print.

Creator of the Album Rock format and designer of XM SATELLITE RADIO, ABRAMS shares his vision for the future of radio.

ABRAMS’ advice on how to engage young listeners – one of radio’s biggest challenges.

His work with THE MOODY BLUES, BOB SEGER, IRON MAIDEN, CAPITOL RECORDS, ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE, MTV, DISNEY, and many, many more.

His upcoming new book, “Solutions for a Creatively Starved Planet” and upcoming documentary, “Sonic Messengers – When Music And Radio Changed The World.”

Register, here.

For more info, contact SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN at or (818) 842-4600.

