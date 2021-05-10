-
Benztown & P1 Media Group Host Free Webinar Featuring Radio Icon Lee Abrams, This Thursday
Register Now For “Next: Creating Amazing Radio”
BENZTOWN teams with P1 MEDIA GROUP to host a free webinar for radio pros around the globe, entitled “Next: Creating Amazing Radio.” It's the twelfth in the companies’ “Global Radio Ideas” webinar series from top radio experts from around the world, set for THURSDAY, MAY at 10a (PDT)/1p (EDT)/7p (CET).
The 30-minute webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, and will feature one of the radio industry’s true visionaries, LEE ABRAMS, a programmer and innovator who has made an indelible mark on entertainment, music and popular culture through radio, satellite radio, and MTV. ABRAMS is a GRAMMY-winning producer and consultant to over 1,000 radio stations, 12 major print publications, television stations, cable networks, and several consumer products.
The webinar will cover topics including:
- ABRAMS’ decades in the trenches reinventing radio, television news and print.
- Creator of the Album Rock format and designer of XM SATELLITE RADIO, ABRAMS shares his vision for the future of radio.
- ABRAMS’ advice on how to engage young listeners – one of radio’s biggest challenges.
- His work with THE MOODY BLUES, BOB SEGER, IRON MAIDEN, CAPITOL RECORDS, ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE, MTV, DISNEY, and many, many more.
- His upcoming new book, “Solutions for a Creatively Starved Planet” and upcoming documentary, “Sonic Messengers – When Music And Radio Changed The World.”
Register, here.
For more info, contact SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN at or (818) 842-4600.