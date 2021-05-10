Top 20 Charts

PODTRAC has released its APRIL 2020 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts. The publisher chart is marking its fifth anniversary; the average Unique Monthly Audience of the top 10 publishers has increased 307% in that time, with global downloads up 423%..

Just 2 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from MARCH, and Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 were down 7% from MARCH; Global Unique Streams & Downloads fell 2% for the top 10 from MARCH and were up 3% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 57 active shows) NPR (#2, 47 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#3, 15 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#8, 56 shows) WONDERY (#4, 116 shows) PRX (#5, 94 shows) NBC NEWS (#7, 40 shows) ESPN/ABC (#6, 102 shows) WARNERMEDIA (#9, 118 shows) CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (#10, 119 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#12, 66 shows) DAILY WIRE (#13, 6 shows) KAST MEDIA (#11, 47shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#14, 38 shows) TED (#15, 15 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (#17, 24 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#16, 1 show) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#18, 49 shows) SLATE (--, 74 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (#19, 38 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (4) CALL HER DADDY (8) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (6) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (7) PARDON MY TAKE (9) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (10) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (11) PLANET MONEY (13) RADIOLAB (14) FRESH AIR (12) HIDDEN BRAIN (16) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (15) NPR POLITICS (18) SERIAL (24) SHORT WAVE (17) TED TALKS DAILY (20)

