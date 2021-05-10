An Upfront Podcast

ADLARGE and SOUNDS PROFITABLE are partnering on a podcast that showcases podcast producers' and networks' activities in what they are calling a podcast "upfront" without an event. "UP NEXT -- A PODCAST UPFRONT" is being hosted by FRQNCY CEO MICHELLE KHOURI and EDISON RESEARCH SVP TOM WEBSTER and is debuting TODAY (5/10); participating companies in the six-episode season include ADLARGE, NPR, HEADGUM, MARKET ENGINUITY/PRX, ADVERTISECAST, SPOKENLAYER, TRUE NATIVE MEDIA, PODCAST, ADVERTISING SPECIALIST, STITCHER, ABF CREATIVE INC., PACIFIC CONTENT, THE PODGLOMERATE, JAR AUDIO, OSIRIS MEDIA, EDITAUDIO, PODSIGHTS, AD RESULTS MEDIA, OXFORD ROAD, VERITONE ONE, MAGELLAN AI, BETTERHELP.COM, FRQNCY MEDIA, EDISON RESEARCH, and PODCAST MOVEMENT.

ADLARGE MEDIA SVP/Head of Revenue Operations & Digital Sales ILWIRA MARCISZEK commented on the announcement, “It’s crazy that no one thought of this earlier. We know podcasts get results. This is the perfect way to get in front of people on their own time. I’m beyond thrilled to use the medium we’re selling to showcase the power of podcasting.”

SOUNDS PROFITABLE founder BRYAN BARLETTA said, "Honestly, I'm impressed that we were able to put this idea together so quickly. The luxury of SOUNDS PROFITABLE is that my sponsors afford me the ability to come up with weird and crazy ideas and see them through, but this one would have fallen completely flat without ADLARGE supporting it out the gate and the 23 amazing sponsors that joined in on the idea with less than four weeks notice. We keep talking about the power of advertising in podcasting, so what better way to sell available podcast ad inventory and services than through a podcast? I hope this is the most boring execution of this idea and that every company involved and those listening build something even more creative."

