Help If You Can

THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA is asking for help in the form of donations to counter the loss of funds from major fundraising events that were cancelled due to the Pandemic.

BFOA is, "a 501(c)3 charity, dedicated exclusively to providing financial aid to broadcasters and their families whose lives have been upended by debilitating illness, accident, or catastrophe."

“In its more than 70 years of existence, THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION has provided financial assistance to every broadcaster who qualified, and we want to continue that track record,” explained Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “These men and women are our colleagues, and unthinkable tragedy has left them unable to work. We cannot turn our backs on them.”

Personal and corporate donations can be made by visiting www.broadcastersfoundation.org/donate.

“We’re asking everyone who is able to make a donation to please do so now,” added Pres. JIM THOMPSON.

