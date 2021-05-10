-
Jake Owen Stays At #1 For Second Consecutive Week With 'Made For You'
Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' JAKE OWEN, who remains at #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for a second consecutive week with "Made For You."
Kudos to BIG LOUD VP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, Dir./National Promotion ALI MATKOSKY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion TYLER WAUGH, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion NIKKI WOOD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE KIRTH, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOHN D'AMICO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER, Coord./Promotion SARAH HEADLEY and Coordinator/Data & Research GIULIANA "G" MIGNONE.