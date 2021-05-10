Study Rips Big Tech

A study commissioned by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS and conducted by BIA ADVISORY SERVICES concludes that radio and television stations are inadequately paid for their news content by technology platforms like social media that redistribute the material, losing $1.873 billion in value generated via GOOGLE search and FACEBOOK's News Feed alone.

In “Economic Impact of Big Tech Platforms on the Viability of Local Broadcast News,” BIA said that the tech platforms leverage their market power for their own gain, leaving local broadcast media behind. The study added that no technology platform gives broadcasters an opportunity to earn equitable revenue and that algorithms do not properly weigh local broadcast news and feed stories from legitimate local news sources alongside questionable sources and disinformation, possibly harming the brands of legitimate news sources.

“Even though we focused our quantitative analysis on GOOGLE and FACEBOOK, the market power of other platforms and services, such as AMAZON and APPLE, were cited as increasingly undermining the viability of local news media,” said BIA Managing Dir. RICK DUCEY. “The growth of these platforms presents the potential for substantial future harm to the industry if not constrained by government action.”

“Radio and television broadcasters play a vital role in providing Americans with valuable news and information, shining a light on the events shaping their communities,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “Unfortunately, this study makes clear that the competitive advantage of a handful of big tech platforms prevents broadcasters from recouping their substantial investment in local news, putting local journalism at risk. Preserving quality, trusted journalism in communities will require policies that ensure broadcasters are fairly and justly compensated for their valuable content.”

Read the study by clicking here.

