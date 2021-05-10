Mo Quick

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA has tapped MO QUICK for middays.

She moves over from being the local producer for the URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA syndicated show "THE MORNING HUSTLE" based in ATLANTA.

MO QUICK said, “I am super excited to be able to talk with ATLANTA and the surrounding cities once again, on a solo show. I truly believe that being a native of ATLANTA, a mom, a curator, a young business owner, in my late 20’s --all of these different elements, truly gives me the versatility to shine in middays. I am what ATLANTA radio has been missing.”

PD DEVIN STEEL added, “We’re extremely excited for MO QUICK to take over middays on HOT 107.9. She is a great talent, an influencer, and will give her listeners a true connection for growth and success.”

QUICK's resume includes being part of the “MORNING TAKEOVER” crew at CORE RADIO GROUP Urban WWSZ-A (STREETZ 94.5)/ATLANTA. She’s also a former RADIO ONE/ATLANTA intern.

