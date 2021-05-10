Top 10

Promos for iHEARTRADIO topped MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MAY 3-9, with last week's leader PROGRESSIVE dropping to third place. Once again, promos for iHEARTMEDIA entities took four of the top 10 spots in the top 10, including two podcasts and promos for the VAX LIVE concert.

The top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#4 last week; 55969 instances) INDEED (#3; 48656) PROGRESSIVE (#1; 47654) BABBEL (#2; 46568) VAX LIVE PROMOS (#5; 42814) MONEY REHAB WITH NICOLE LAPIN PODCAST (#6; 39208) ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 34355) UBER TECHNOLOGIES (--; 32479) GEICO (#8; 30974) CAMP HELL ANNEEWAKEE PODCAST (#9; 30262)

