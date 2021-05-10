Sales Switch

Podcast network LEMONADA MEDIA has established an in-house sales department. The team is being led by Dir./Business Development ELI KRAMER; Dir./People & Partnerships RUBY-POWELL DENNIS; and Business Development Associate VAL BODURTHA. VPOperations & Finances JEN BRANDON oversees sales, operations, and memberships on a broader basis across the company. LEMONADA had been represented by MIDROLL since last year and previously was represented by WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS.

"We have established personalized, custom sponsorships with leading brands," said KRAMER, "and we also take pride in partnering with national nonprofits and foundations including THE JED FOUNDATION, THE MARGUERITE CASEY FOUNDATION, THE COMMONWEALTH FUND, and CAMPAIGN ZERO (to) further their impact by reaching our mass market audience."

COO STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS said, "Our hosts and production teams approach partner integrations creatively in a world where brands and organizations want to reach the right audience and listeners need to trust the messenger."

CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER added, "LEMONADA has an ambitious growth plan for 2021 and beyond. As we continue to grow our podcast slate this year and in future years, as well as launch our new LEMONADA studio, BEING STUDIOS: AUDIO REALITY, this is the right moment to steer our own sales efforts, further carving out LEMONADA's space in podcasting with new sponsorship and partnership opportunities,"

