Castronovo

PAUL CASTRONOVO, host of “THE PAUL CASTRONOVO SHOW” and iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9)/MIAMI have inked a contract extension through 2026. “THE PAUL CASTRONOVO SHOW,” co-hosted by HEATHER NELSON and MIKE ANDERSON, is currently ranked 1st in the market with M25-54 and 3rd on A25-54.

Before joining WBGG in 2006, CASTRONOVO was a SOUTH FLORIDA morning drive radio personality at Classic Rock WSHE/MIAMI and Classic Rock WZTU (94.9 ZETA)/MIAMI. He started his career at WRUF/GAINESVILLE, FL, while he was a student at the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

“Getting to work every day with a creative genius like PAUL is a privilege,” said WBGG PD ROSS MACLEOD. “‘THE PAUL CASTRONOVO SHOW’ is a top-rated morning show with a massive following and is part of the MIAMI community, so knowing listeners get to wake up with PAUL for several more years puts a big smile on my face.”

“I found my radio home at BIG 105.9 a long time ago and love it,” said CASTRONOVO. “How can you call this work? Who else gets to laugh with their buddies for four hours a day and get paid for it? I’m excited to extend my relationship with iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI for years to come."

HEATHER NELSON, co-host of “THE PAUL CASTRONOVO SHOW” has also extended her broadcast agreement with iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI.

