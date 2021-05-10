Holiday Specials

ABC AUDIO has three three-hour specials for affiliates to air on MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. They include a Country show, “BK'S BEACH PARTY, A FRONT & CENTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION,” hosted by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's BRIAN KELLEY and featuring talk with artists including THOMAS RHETT, KELSEA BALLERINI and LITTLE BIG TOWN.

Also available are a Rock show, "MEMORIAL DAY 50," co-hosted by ABC AUDIO's MATT WOLFE and focused on music from albums turning 50 this year; and a News-Talk special, "HONOR, HOPE, AND HEALING," hosted by AARON KATERSKY and honoring military members who died in the line of duty, pandemic front line workers, and families and others affected by the pandemic.

