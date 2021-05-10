McGraw

BIG MACHINE RECORDS' TIM McGRAW will host the "BIG MACHINE's TIM McGRAW & Friends Memorial Day Special" " radio special, honoring U.S. servicemen and women. BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP artists FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, THOMAS RHETT, BRETT YOUNG, LADY A and more will join the special. The two-hour, non-exclusive show will be available to air from SATURDAY, MAY 29th through MONDAY, MAY 31st, with 12 minutes for local spots each hour.

For more information, contact your BIG MACHINE RECORDS rep, or Becca.Walls@bmlg.net, or sign up to air the show here.

