Indie Pop artist JAKE WESLEY ROGERS has signed with FACET RECORDS, a label founded by songwriter JUSTIN TRATNER, in partnership with WARNER RECORDS. His debut single, "Middle Of Love" arrived last week and was premiered by ZANE LOWE on his APPLE MUSIC 1 radio show. LOWE described the singer as “wildly talented” and “sometimes people are just born into it.” About “Middle of Love,” he called it a “fantastic song” and “songwriting at its finest.”

ROGERS learned to play guitar and began piano and classical voice training as a young boy, with his parents supporting him all the way. Fun fact: his mother is none other than VALORIE KNIGHT, OM at MID-WEST FAMILY's station cluster in SPRINGFIELD. Her son would often accompany her to different concerts, which only deepened his love of and interest in music, songwriting and performing.

In a wide-ranging interview with AMERICAN SONGWRITER, he described "Middle Of Love" as "...an honest song about love. When I perform that song it feels cathartic...feels like the chaos of loving someone." You can watch the interview here.

ROGERS has released two EP's, Evergreen and Spiritual. Together, they've generated over 20 million streams to date. It was the latter EP that brought him to the attention of TRATNER and his eventual signing with FACET.

ROGERS' fanbase on TIKTOK and INSTAGRAM has grown steadily and he has been confirmed to perform this year at LOLLAPALOOZA and BONNAROO.

