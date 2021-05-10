Exegan Media & Entertainment

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to SCOTT THOMAS, CEO of NASHVILLE-based EXEGAN MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT, who is requesting prayers as he faces cardiac surgery. EXEGAN owns and operates several independent labels and catalogs, including SILVERADO RECORDS, GATEWAY RECORDS, NOVELTY SOUNDS, POISON TREE RECORDS and BLUEFIELD RECORDS.

THOMAS said, “This past MONDAY night [5/3] I was admitted to the ER to deal with a month’s-long bronchitis case that just wouldn’t let up. In fact, despite several treatment runs, it only got worse. Turns out, I am in heart failure and will need an open heart surgery.

“For now, some pending music projects will be on hold for the foreseeable future, others slightly delayed,” he continued. “We’re working through all that this coming week. I will be working a greatly reduced schedule, and some work duties are being split up among various team and family members.

“I ask for your prayers for myself and my family. BARBARA, the kids, and our new granddaughter all need some extra blessings right about now,” THOMAS added. “I’m praying for successful surgery and full healing … I hope to get past this, and live a great life with even greater purpose.”

Send best wishes to him here.

