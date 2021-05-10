Johnson

MARTIN JOHNSON, the songwriter, producer, and frontman of the Pop Punk group BOYS LIKE GIRLS, has signed a global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE. JOHNSON has been working in the Country music space, co-writing and co-producing LADY A’s current single, “Like A Lady,” and writing and producing ELLE KING and MIRANDA LAMBERT’s current duet, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home).”

As a writer/producer, JOHNSON’s past credits include songs by DAN + SHAY, PENTATONIX, JASON DERULO, FLO RIDA, GAVIN DEGRAW, DAUGHTRY, AVRIL LAVIGNE and others. He is currently releasing new music as an artist with his New Wave/Alternative project, THE NIGHT GAME, whose sophomore album, “Dog Years,” was released earlier this year.

“I’ve known MARTIN for years and have always admired his work in and out of the NASHVILLE market,” said WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. “He’s a true versatile talent whose sound isn’t bound by any one genre, and our team is so excited that he’s now landed in NASHVILLE and has found a home at WARNER CHAPPELL.”

Said JOHNSON, "I’m jacked to take on the next chapter of my career with WARNER CHAPPELL. BEN, [SVP/A&R] KATY WOLAVER and [A&R Dir.] SPENCER NOHE have been so supportive of me, and it feels natural to join them as they lead the way to new opportunities in a new town. KATY has always been in my corner, even back during our time on the mean streets of the mid 2000s Emo world – long before she had a stake in the game. And I’ll never forget BEN sticking his neck out to open doors and make me feel welcomed when I first came to NASHVILLE. I’m so happy to have found a new friend and an incredible A&R in SPENCER, and I look forward to the next phase of the ride with the entire WARNER CHAPPELL family."

