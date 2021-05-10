Kelly (Photo: Eric England)

SHOW DOG NASHVILLE has signed TEXAS singer-songwriter KIMBERLY KELLY to the label. KELLY has been writing and performing with her sister, former ARISTA NASHVILLE artist KRISTEN KELLY, in years past and has released a crowd-funded EP as well as two independent albums. She is planning on releasing a new project later this year. She also hosts the "Play Something Country" radio show on internet audio channel GIMME COUNTRY RADIO.

"She sings Country music with emotion and range," said SHOW DOG label head TOBY KEITH. "I am big on songwriters, and her talent impressed me. She's a songwriter that has something to say."

"I'm thrilled to have a nod from TOBY and the SHOW DOG team, and for the opportunity to make more music," said KELLY. "TOBY has done things his way, and I feel like I've tried my best to do the same. I'm looking forward to having this great team behind me. I'm grateful [THIRTY TIGERS Pres.] DAVID MACIAS came across my last EP and believed in it and me enough to introduce me to TOBY and the label."

