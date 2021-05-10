Hodson (Photo: Mackenzie Leigh Baker)

CAROLINE HODSON joins NASHVILLE-based TAPE ROOM MUSIC as Catalog Mgr. She started with the music publishing company as an intern, and also previously held internships at BMI and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP while attending NASHVILLE’s BELMONT UNIVERSITY.

"CAROLINE’s passion for songwriters, dedication and tenacity make her a perfect addition to the TAPE ROOM family,” said VP/Creative KELLY BOLTON. “She is a rock star, and I look forward to the growth and future successes she will inevitably bring to our company."

