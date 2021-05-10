Bouvard

What does it take for an advertiser to take proper advantage of the podcasting medium? WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD has some data from MEDIARADAR's study of first quarter 2021 podcast advertising in his post at WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog, and the numbers indicate that the top 100 podcast brands are the 5% of podcast advertisers who generate 51% of the total spend on podcasts. Using that "5:51" rule and coming up with an average of $500,000 spend per top 100 advertiser, the half-a-million figure, BOUVARD reports, is what it takes for brands to be serious podcast advertisers.

Among other data from the study highlighted by BOUVARD, the 101-410 top brands represent 15% of advertisers and generate 33% of the total podcast ad spend, and The top 10 fastest growth ad categories for podcasts are tech, home furnishings, and medical/pharmaceutical.

