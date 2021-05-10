Not Much Action Monday

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC databases as of mid-afternoon on MONDAY (5/10).

In filings that made it into the FCC databases as of MONDAY afternoon, the UNIVERSITY OF UTAH has applied for an STA to operate KUQU/ENOH, UT with reduced power at a temporary site pending repairs to its generator at its licensed, remote site.

BROOMFIELD BROADCASTING OF LEXINGTON, INC. has closed on the sale of R&B Oldies WDEK-A-W250CG (JAMMIN' HITS 97.9 & 1170)/LEXINGTON, SC to THE MEETING PLACE CHURCH OF GREATER COLUMBIA for $475,000.

TODD ROBINSON's WVJT, LLC has closed on the sale of Rock WZZU (THE ROCK CHANNEL)/LYNCHBURG, VA to MEL WHEELER, INC. for $330,000.

And TBLC DURHAM STATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican WTIK-A (LA MEGA 1310) and Spanish WRJD-A/DURHAM, NC to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORP. for $200,000.

