Celebrate With Megatrax AAPI Playlist

Independent Production Music Library Company MEGATRAX will honor ASIAN-AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER (AAPI) HERITAGE MONTH this MAY with a special playlist of tracks from its AAPI Composers. The company, celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, has compiled a playlist of tracks now available to the company’s clients, and it also includes some tracks inspired by the music of ASIAN and PACIFIC ISLAND origin, as well as tracks from a number of MEGATRAX’s ASIAN composers.

The month of MAY was selected as AAPI HERITAGE MONTH to commemorate the arrival of the first known JAPANESE immigrant into the US on MAY 7th, 1843, and to honor the completion of the transcontinental railroad on MAY 10th, 1869 where up to 20,000 CHINESE workers participated in that massive project.

MEGATRAX Director/Marketing, JAMES CLARKE said, “We hope our existing and potential new clients will take a minute to explore some of the excellent tracks we’ve culled from a selection of our fantastically talented ASIAN-AMERICAN and PACIFIC ISLANDER composers.”

Check out the playlist HERE.

