Ford, left, and Broadway

SUITERADIO’s syndicated “BUD & BROADWAY” show is regrouping following news that co-host BUD FORD is departing. The Country daypart show was picked up for syndication by SUITERADIO last summer (NET NEWS 8/6/20), and UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS came aboard to sell national network commercial time in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/12/20). Co-host JERRY BROADWAY will continue the show, along with current cast-mates TIM WALL and BECCA WALLS. The show currently has 20 affiliates.

FORD tells ALL ACCESS he is stepping away from radio, but does not yet have a “landing place.” Reach him here.

BROADWAY said, “BUD & BROADWAY is a brand that has been cultivated for more than a decade. The … show is bigger than the sum of its parts, an ensemble cast of seasoned professionals designed from its inception to answer the age-old question, ‘What happens if one of us gets hit by a bus?’ Most importantly, BUD & BROADWAY is a … strong brand. A brand with a singular mission: bring the Funny.

“In that regard, nothing has, or ever will change,” he continued. “In the spirit of fiercely defending our brand, there will always be a BUD. There will always be a BROADWAY, and BUD & BROADWAY will always bring the funny. The BUD & BROADWAY show will continue to be exactly what you expect it to be: funny, compelling content that listeners relate to, laugh with, and dare not miss.“

Prior to entering syndication, FORD and BROADWAY co-hosted mornings for nine years at Country WIL/ST. LOUIS, and spent three years co-hosting afternoons (and mornings before that) at Country KYGX (The TWISTER)/TULSA. During their time at WIL, they won both the CMA and ACM Major Market Personality of the Year awards.

« see more Net News