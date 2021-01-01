Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MAY 3-9 showed downloads down 5% from the previous week and up 11% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from APRIL 27, 2020 to MAY 2, 2021 was +11% for Arts, +1% for Business, +26% for Comedy, -11% for Education, +10% for History, +6% for News, +16% for Science, +10% for Society & Culture, +14% for Sports, and +39% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -4% for Arts, -2% for Business, -4% for Comedy, +2% for Education, -10% for History, -8% for News, -9% for Science, -1% for Society & Culture, -6% for Sports, and -2% for True Crime.

