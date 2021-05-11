More Co-Sponsors

Ten more members of CONGRESS have joined as co-sponsors of the 2021 version of the Local Radio Freedom Act, the bill that opposes "any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge" on local broadcast radio stations. The bill now has 87 co-sponsors in the HOUSE and eight in the SENATE.

Signing on to co-sponsor the bill were: Reps.BRIAN BABIN (R-TX-36); JEFF FORTENBERRY (R-NE); SCOTT FRANKLIN (R-FL); JIM HAGEDORN (R-MN); TREY HOLLINGSWORTH (R-IN); JIM JORDAN (R-OH); MARCY KAPTUR (D-OH); DONALD PAYNE, JR. (D-NJ); GREG PENCE (R-IN); and ELISE STEFANIK (R-NY). Reps. KATHY CASTOR (D-FL) and STEVE WOMACK (R-AR) are the original sponsors in the HOUSE, and Sens. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY) and MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM) are the original SENATE sponsors.

The bill reads, "CONGRESS should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air."

« see more Net News